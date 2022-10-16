Inaugural BBQ Cook Off at Brazos Valley Fair kick-off weekend

The unmistakable smell of barbecue filled the air at the Brazos Valley Fairgrounds Saturday for the first ever BBQ Cook-Off contest.
By Alex Egan
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The unmistakable smell of barbecue filled the air at the Brazos Valley Fairgrounds Saturday for the first ever BBQ Cook-Off contest.

There were 17 teams on hand turning in their best efforts in several categories including chicken, ribs, and brisket.

The event wasn’t just for fun. It was sanctioned by the international BBQ Cookers Association which provided expert judges.

IBCA Region 1 Director Mike Gomez said if the fair puts on this event again next year, like they plan to, it could become a major stop on the BBQ circuit.

“They have so many facilities, amenities to offer, that I think this is probably going to double or triple the next two, three years,” Gomez said.

Gomez added he wouldn’t be surprised if this cook-off became the state championship next year.

The winners of Saturday’s competition received $5,000.

