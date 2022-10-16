Man arrested after train strikes pickup truck in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A driver was arrested Friday afternoon on a child endangerment charge after his pickup truck was struck by a train in Bryan.

The collision occurred just before 5 p.m. on Groesbeck Street near Finfeather Road south of the downtown area.

According to an arrest report, Jonathan McDonald, 44, of Madisonville, told police the gates were down when he crossed the tracks in an attempt to “beat the train.”

The train struck the rear end of his Chevy Silverado pickup.

According to a probable cause affidavit, McDonald’s 8-year-old daughter was in the backseat of the pickup truck.

Medics said the child complained of side pain but she was not transported to a hospital.

“Due to the reckless behavior of the defendant from crossing the tracks, while his child was in the backseat, which placed the child in imminent danger of death or bodily injury, the defendant was placed under arrest for endangering a child. A reasonable or prudent person would have understood the danger of the train hitting the vehicle,” the officer wrote in the arrest report.

McDonald was taken to the Brazos County Detention Center on a child endangerment charge.

His bond was set at $5,000.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.