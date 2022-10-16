Pumpkinpalooza 2022 features pumpkin pie eating contest, pumpkin launches

Millican Reserve held its annual Pumpkinpalooza Saturday morning.
By Conner Beene
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Millican Reserve held its annual Pumpkinpalooza Saturday morning.

The event kicked off with a Pumpkinpalooza trail run followed by it’s Pumpkinpalooza festival featuring hayrides, bounces houses, pumpkin pie eating contest, pumpkin launches and more.

Proceeds from the event went to benefit the Millican Reserve Land Conservancy.

Jack McFarlane helped organize Pumpkinpalooza and said it’s an event they look forward to every year.

“We have all sorts of outdoor activities we’re celebrating the outdoors. This is our celebration of the season, so this is the time of year that we always do this and its exciting for us to get out here with everybody and see this big turnout,” said McFarlane.

Pumpkinpalooza concluded with the Millican Music Festival and featured performances from Brice and the Lonesome Stings, Morgan Ashley and Ethan Hanson.

You can attend the event again on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the address linked below.

