Rockdale loses to Lorena at home 63-20

Rockdale Tigers
Rockdale Tigers(Rockdale Tigers)
By Conner Beene
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - Rockdale is looking for their second win in a row when the defending state champions Lorena come to town.

The Leopards would score early and often in this game putting up points offensively and defensively.

Gerren Marrero would rush for a touchdown and Bladyn Barcak would make some key throws to keep the chains moving.

The Tigers wouldn’t be able to keep up with the Leopards and lose 63-20

