Texas A&M football looks to build off of their bye week

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There was no A&M football this weekend with the Aggie bye week coming at the halfway point of their season.

So far the Ag’s are 3-3 and are looking to turn the corner and finish the last six games of the regular season strong.

In the first half of the season the Aggies offense struggled. They are last in the SEC in total offense and scoring offense but seemed to be taking steps in the right directions after their 24-20 loss to Alabama last week.

Quarterback Haynes King was back in the starting lineup after Max Johnson suffered a hand injury at Mississippi State. Young receivers like Evan Stewart and Moose Muhammad have also stepped up.

King and the Aggies feel as though this bye week was much needed and productive in their progression to improve for the second half of the season.

“The bye week was good for us. A lot of young kids got a lot of good reps. Got a couple people healthy, stuff like that,” said King. “I feel like this bye week was much needed for the football team that we have. Just to be able to develop some people and get more reps and experience. Doing good on good and all that stuff during practice. I feel like we will improve coming off this week.“

This weekend the Aggies hit the road to Columbia to take on the Gamecocks.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.