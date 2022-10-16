Texas Mushroom Festival hosted in Madisonville for the 21st year

The Texas Mushroom Festival featured local vendors, beer and wine tasting, food trucks and of...
The Texas Mushroom Festival featured local vendors, beer and wine tasting, food trucks and of course mushrooms.(KBTX)
By Conner Beene
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Mushroom Festival returned to Madisonville Saturday morning.

The event featured local vendors, beer and wine tasting, food trucks and of course mushrooms.

Monterey Mushrooms in Madisonville handed out free portobello mushroom fajitas for festival attendees to enjoy.

Texas Mushroom President Lauren Walls said the festival is so great because it’s an event the whole community is proud of.

“It’s just a fun time for everyone to socialize and give back and volunteer and help and just put this whole event on,” said Walls.

Proceeds from the Texas Mushroom Festival will be put towards scholarships for students who attend Madison County schools.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three 17-year-old defendants are facing multiple charges related to the brutal attack that...
GRAPHIC: Teens charged with sexual assault of inmate in Brazos County Detention Center
Tow truck struck by train while assisting on scene of a crash
DPS is investigating a fatal crash that killed two people in Robertson County Tuesday Morning.
Two killed in crash on Highway 79 in Robertson County
Lucian Flaitz admitted to officers he intentionally cooked the burger in Rick Sampson Oil,...
Police: Teen sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil
Melina Carattini and her family behind her. The gym remained silent until the 10th point so her...
Volleyball crowd stays quiet to allow player’s autistic brother to attend final game

Latest News

Millican Reserve held its annual Pumpkinpalooza Saturday morning.
Pumpkinpalooza 2022 features pumpkin pie eating contest, pumpkin launches
Inaugural BBQ Cook-off at Brazos Valley Fair
Inaugural BBQ Cook Off at Brazos Valley Fair kick-off weekend
Agrobotics Competition at Brazos Valley Fair
Agrobotics puts skills to the test at Brazos Valley Fair
Saturday Evening Pinpoint Weather Update 10/15
Saturday Evening Pinpoint Weather Update 10/15