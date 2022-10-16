Texas Mushroom Festival hosted in Madisonville for the 21st year

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Mushroom Festival returned to Madisonville Saturday morning.

The event featured local vendors, beer and wine tasting, food trucks and of course mushrooms.

Monterey Mushrooms in Madisonville handed out free portobello mushroom fajitas for festival attendees to enjoy.

Texas Mushroom President Lauren Walls said the festival is so great because it’s an event the whole community is proud of.

“It’s just a fun time for everyone to socialize and give back and volunteer and help and just put this whole event on,” said Walls.

Proceeds from the Texas Mushroom Festival will be put towards scholarships for students who attend Madison County schools.

