Aggies look to “win out” second half of season

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It’s finally game week again for Aggie football, but for the fifth straight week Texas A&M will not be at Kyle Field as they wrap up their long midseason road stint this Saturday at South Carolina.

Both the Aggies and Gamecocks are coming off a bye week in preparation for this Week Eight matchup. The time off gave A&M not only more time to prepare for South Carolina but also some time to look ahead at the other five teams remaining on the schedule.

The Maroon and White are 3-3 at the midway point of their season. The Aggies know it’ll be an uphill battle to finish the year the way they want, but they’ve used this bye week as a time to recharge and treat these last six games as a brand-new season.

”After the Alabama game, we tried to keep things in perspective,” explained Texas A&M tight end Max Wright. “What we talked about was, hey, win out. If we can put things together and play like we did that night and perform, there’s no reason why we can’t win out,” Wright added.

“We didn’t start the season off how we wanted to, having three losses this early,” Texas A&M defensive back Antonio Johnson said. “As a team, we worked hard during the bye week. I know a lot of teams during the bye week will relax, but when we had practice we practiced hard. You could see the hunger from the team,” Johnson added.

The Aggies and Gamecocks will kick off this Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT in Columbia on the SEC Network.

