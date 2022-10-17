Amber Alert issued for missing Virginia children believed to be in danger

An Amber Alert was issued for missing Virginia children believed to be in danger.
By WWBT staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPTON, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) – Virginia state police have issued an Amber Alert on behalf of the Hampton Police Department for two children abducted in Hampton, Virginia, who are believed to be in extreme danger.

The children were last seen at the Walmart on 1900 Cunningham Drive in Hampton.

Adriana Truitt is a white 1-year-old female with sandy hair and blue eyes, around 2 feet tall, weighing 30 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve onesie, gray sweatpants and red, white and blue baseball socks.

Jaxon Truitt is a biracial 2-year-old with brown eyes and brown hair, around 3 feet tall, weighing 25 pounds. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve black shirt with “Born to win” in red text, black sweatpants, and gray and blue sneakers.

Police believe the children were taken by Timothy Truitt, a white man with brown hair and eyes, 6′1″ tall, weighing 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with a yellow logo on the chest, gray shorts, and white shoes. Truitt was last seen driving a maroon sedan.

If you see Timothy Truitt, Jaxon and Adriana, please call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2022 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In the video, the operator is seen jumping out of his tow truck about ten seconds before the...
Cell phone video shows moment train slams into tow truck in College Station
Paulina Del Mazo was charged with manslaughter last week for a July crash that killed her...
Driver charged with manslaughter for deadly July crash in College Station
College Station police say a Navasota man was arrested Friday night after leading officers on a...
Wanted man arrested after high-speed pursuit ends in rollover crash
According to an arrest report, Jonathan McDonald, 44, of Madisonville, told police the gates...
Man arrested after train strikes pickup truck in Bryan
on scene
Massive blaze torches more than 70 vehicles at Robinson Family Farm parking lot

Latest News

GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
Two men face attempted murder charges for allegedly firing into each other’s vehicles on a busy...
Drivers shoot daughters in Florida road rage confrontation
Student loan debt relief
Applications open for federal student loan debt forgiveness
Bryan ISD is pursuing criminal charges after a woman identified as a potential sex trafficker...
Bryan ISD school notified of trespassing from anti-human trafficking advocates
President Biden on Monday delivered an update on the student debt relief portal.
Student loan forgiveness application website goes live