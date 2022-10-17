Brazos County volunteer fire department needs online votes to win $5,000 donation

KURTEN, Texas (KBTX) - Did you know that 85% of fire departments in the US are volunteer-based?

Not only are those firefighters serving their community for free, but they’re also doing so with outdated, inefficient, and unreliable equipment.

That’s why Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers has launched the ‘Jaws of Life’ campaign to help area fire departments raise money for their operations. The law firm is also hosting an online contest with a $5,000 donation going to the fire department receiving the most votes online.

“After we spent time with the selfless volunteers of the Leroy-Axtell Volunteer Fire Department, we knew that we had to do more. Texas is full of communities whose firefighters aren’t given the tools that they need to keep their communities safe. Our mission is to solve that problem,” said Danny Daniel with Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers.

Brazos County District 2 Volunteer Fire Department is one of four fire departments in the running for the $5,000 donation prize. CLICK HERE TO VOTE

Located in Kurten, the department services 132 square miles in Brazos County and is currently fundraising for three large projects: modern extrication equipment for rescues after car crashes, an extractor to remove dangerous toxins from firefighting gear, and a system to refill oxygen tanks at their own station.

“Just like our friends in Axtell, this station’s current tools require a lot of time to set up on a crash scene - time that could cost someone their life,” said Daniel. “Additionally, without the ability to extract harmful pathogens from their protective clothing, firefighters are exposed to extremely dangerous toxins. Finally, adding on-site oxygen tank filling would keep the department from having to send their tanks out of town for refills, which currently limits their ability to respond to calls.”

The other fire department in the running for the $5,000 donation are China Spring VFD, Elk VFD, and Southwest Bell County VFD.

Each of them is currently fundraising for updated equipment that will help them keep their communities and firefighters safer.

To make a donation to the fire departments or to submit your online VOTE for the $5,000 donation, click here. The fire department that receives the most votes will be awarded $5,000 on October 28th!

“Our goal is not only to award one of these departments with $5,000 but to spread awareness about this issue and help each department reach its fundraising goals,” said Daniel. “When someone is trapped in a vehicle, a well-equipped first responder can be the difference between life and death. Ask yourself, if you were trapped in a burning vehicle, how much would you do to ensure that your local firefighters could get you out in 90 seconds?”

“While these heroes do the best they can with what they have, we think it’s unacceptable and unsafe to ask them to go into battle underequipped,” he said.

To learn more about Brazos County District 2 VFD go here to their webpage.

