Brazos Valley Gives: Building for those in need

KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
By Hope Merritt
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley Gives’ fourth annual fundraising event is on Tuesday, and two Brazos Valley nonprofits are gearing up for the big day.

The Texas Ramp Project’s mission is to build wheel chair ramps for people with disabilities. The goal is making sure that anyone with any condition is able to enter and leave their homes in a safe way.

Roy Harrington, the Texas Ramp Project’s BCS Coordinator, is passionate about serving the people of the Brazos Valley.

“You can show up on any given day of the week and after a few hours, you’ve changed someone’s life,” said Harrington. “So far we’ve built over 23,000 ramps statewide. Were at over 1,000 here in the Brazos Valley.”

Harrington explained that ramps offer people more independence in their lives.

“We have clients that have been trapped in their home for years. Just over four or five steps. It just allows people much more access to live their life. We see all of it first hand and it’s great to see,” Harrington.

Nick Janzen, CEO of Build at Texas A&M, said the student-run organization has put nearly 40 mobile clinics across Texas and the globe.

“We’re in Africa, East Asia, we’re in different places in Texas,” said Janzen. “This year we’re putting two in Dallas, Nigeria and even Ukraine to help with the war.”

Janzen said they hope to give some relief to hospitals around the world.

“Nigeria is performing the only open heart surgery of the entire 2 million population,” said Janzen. “And so they use our clinics, to provide additional access and needs of health care.”

For more information on Brazos Valley Gives, click here.

