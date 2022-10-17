Bryan mayoral, council candidates to square off at BCS Chamber of Commerce Forum

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce is hosting the first of two candidate forums Monday night to hear from local community members running in the upcoming election.

The event is free and open to the public from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Brazos Center.

Monday’s forum is the first round, featuring candidates running to be the Mayor of Bryan and a seat on the Bryan City Council. Only contested races will be featured in the forum.

Scott DeLucia, radio show host at Bryan Broadcasting/WTAW will moderate.

People that would like to participate in the forum can do so by attending in person, viewing the livestream at KBTX.com, listening live on WTAW 1620 or at RadioAggieland.com.

People can also submit questions for candidates by clicking here.

The final candidate forum will be held Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the Brazos Center and will feature the City of College Station and Brazos County races.

For the latest information on Midterm Voting check out the KBTX Midterm Election voting guide that features information on early voting dates and locations, sample ballots, and more.

