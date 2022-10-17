BV Fair & Rodeo wraps up first weekend with car show and tractor pull

Tractor Pull at the Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo
Tractor Pull at the Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle and Rusty Surette
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Kickoff weekend for the Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo is in the books.

Kickoff weekend began with a steak cook-off on Friday followed by a weld-off, BBQ cook-off competition, and Agrobotics competition on Saturday, and a car show and tractor pull on Sunday.

The car show and tractor pull featured dozens of unique cars and tractors and brought in drivers from across the Lonestar State.

Attendees also had the opportunity to get up close and personal with some of the vehicles on display.

The family-friendly fun will continue next weekend with rodeos, concerts, carnival attractions, livestock, food, and more.

For the full Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo schedule, click here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In the video, the operator is seen jumping out of his tow truck about ten seconds before the...
Cell phone video shows moment train slams into tow truck in College Station
Tow truck struck by train while assisting on scene of a crash
Paulina Del Mazo was charged with manslaughter last week for a July crash that killed her...
Driver charged with manslaughter for deadly July crash in College Station
The group was honored during a pep rally Friday afternoon and at Friday night’s football game.
Bryan High Schools first graduating class celebrates 50-years
College Station police say a Navasota man was arrested Friday night after leading officers on a...
Wanted man arrested after high-speed pursuit ends in rollover crash

Latest News

Texas Central proposed railway from Dallas to Houston with a stop in the Brazos Valley.
Could payment of back taxes by Texas Central Railroad be a sign of new life?
For each ticket purchased, supporters could drive up to Napa Flats on Sunday and receive a...
Rotary Club of CS, Napa Flats team up to help provide clothing to kids
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Sunday(Recurring)
Churches host Rosary rally at city park in Bryan
Churches host Rosary rally at city park in Bryan