BV Fair & Rodeo wraps up first weekend with car show and tractor pull

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Kickoff weekend for the Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo is in the books.

Kickoff weekend began with a steak cook-off on Friday followed by a weld-off, BBQ cook-off competition, and Agrobotics competition on Saturday, and a car show and tractor pull on Sunday.

The car show and tractor pull featured dozens of unique cars and tractors and brought in drivers from across the Lonestar State.

Attendees also had the opportunity to get up close and personal with some of the vehicles on display.

The family-friendly fun will continue next weekend with rodeos, concerts, carnival attractions, livestock, food, and more.

For the full Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo schedule, click here.

