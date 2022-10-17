Churches host Rosary rally at city park in Bryan

The rally in Bryan was just one of an estimated 20,600 similar rallies across the nation.
The goal of the event is to offer prayers to our nation, state, and community leaders.
The goal of the event is to offer prayers to our nation, state, and community leaders.(KBTX Photo by Donnie Tuggle)
By Rusty Surette and Donnie Tuggle
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There was a community Rosary on Sunday at Sue Haswell Park in Bryan hosted by area Catholic Churches and the organization America Needs Fatima.

”When we come together and we praise and worship God in the public square and in the open it’s very powerful, very powerful in the spiritual realm,” said organizer Roger Martinez.

The goal of the event is to offer prayers to our nation, state, and community leaders.

The rally in Bryan was just one of an estimated 20,600 rallies across the nation.

“As we go through these trying times that we live in, we need to rely on Jesus Christ and our Lord and Savior to help us get through these days,” said Martinez. “There is hope and we are people, God-loving people, and we should help each other get to, you know, what we are trying to accomplish and also obviously help each other get to Heaven.”

“With October dedicated to the Rosary, one of the most powerful Catholic devotions, we turn to our Lady of the Rosary, asking her intersession so that we may hear the call to never tire of serving one another,” said Bishop Joe S. Vásquez of the Diocese of Austin.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In the video, the operator is seen jumping out of his tow truck about ten seconds before the...
Cell phone video shows moment train slams into tow truck in College Station
Tow truck struck by train while assisting on scene of a crash
The group was honored during a pep rally Friday afternoon and at Friday night’s football game.
Bryan High Schools first graduating class celebrates 50-years
Three 17-year-old defendants are facing multiple charges related to the brutal attack that...
GRAPHIC: Teens charged with sexual assault of inmate in Brazos County Detention Center
Thursday’s presentation also addressed parking concerns, buffer requirements and development...
College Station City Council approved ‘shared housing’ definition

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Sunday(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)