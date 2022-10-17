Churches host Rosary rally at city park in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There was a community Rosary on Sunday at Sue Haswell Park in Bryan hosted by area Catholic Churches and the organization America Needs Fatima.

”When we come together and we praise and worship God in the public square and in the open it’s very powerful, very powerful in the spiritual realm,” said organizer Roger Martinez.

The goal of the event is to offer prayers to our nation, state, and community leaders.

The rally in Bryan was just one of an estimated 20,600 rallies across the nation.

“As we go through these trying times that we live in, we need to rely on Jesus Christ and our Lord and Savior to help us get through these days,” said Martinez. “There is hope and we are people, God-loving people, and we should help each other get to, you know, what we are trying to accomplish and also obviously help each other get to Heaven.”

“With October dedicated to the Rosary, one of the most powerful Catholic devotions, we turn to our Lady of the Rosary, asking her intersession so that we may hear the call to never tire of serving one another,” said Bishop Joe S. Vásquez of the Diocese of Austin.

