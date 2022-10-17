Driver charged with manslaughter for deadly July crash in College Station

On Friday, Paulina Del Mazo was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on charges of Manslaughter and Aggravated Assault Serious Bodily Injury.
Paulina Del Mazo was charged with manslaughter last week for a July crash that killed her...
Paulina Del Mazo was charged with manslaughter last week for a July crash that killed her friend, Erick Garcia, on Texas Avenue in College Station.(Mug shot provided by Brazos County Detention Center)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police say a Bryan woman has been charged with manslaughter for an alcohol-related crash that killed her friend on Texas Avenue in College Station.

Erik Garcia, 20, died after being ejected from the front seat of an SUV after the vehicle collided with a business sign in the early morning hours of Monday, July 25th.

According to College Station police, Paulina Aguirre Del Mazo, 22, was intoxicated and going almost 70 mph when she lost control of the 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe and left the roadway.

The SUV struck a stop sign at Texas Avenue and Lincoln Avenue and then hit a sign outside a cell phone store.

A third person in the backseat of the SUV also suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Investigators said Del Mazo consumed several alcoholic drinks prior to the deadly wreck. Police say in the SUV there were several shot glasses and an empty alcoholic beverage container.

On Friday, Del Mazo was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on charges of Manslaughter Aggravated Assault Serious Bodily Injury.

She was released Saturday on bonds totaling $40,000.

