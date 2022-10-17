Eat Bourbon Street pancakes on Wellborn Road

By Abigail Metsch
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As a tribute to the classic bananas foster dessert, Another Broken Egg is serving up deliciously sweet Bourbon Street pancakes.

Co-hosts Abigail Metsch and Jatrissa Wooten joined Tap Bentz at Another Broken Egg to learn how the pancake dish is made.

After cooking the buttermilk pancakes, Bentz layered each one with sliced bananas and pecans. He topped the stack with rum butter sauce and whipped cream.

You can pair this treat with Another Broken Egg’s Cafe Amore drink. This is a coffee made with Frangelico Liqueur and Maker’s Mark.

Another Broken Egg’s owner Carol Barrett says this is the perfect breakfast combo as the temperatures drop for the fall season.

You can visit Another Broken Egg Sunday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

