Experience a WWII tank at the Museum of the American G.I.

KBTX News 3 at Noon EXTENDED(Recurring)
By Crystal Galny
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Have you ever wanted to experience history in motion? Now’s your chance at the Museum of the American G.I.

Executive Director Leisha Mullins joined News 3 at Noon to discuss the WWII Tank Experience.

The WWII Tank Experience is an immersive program where participants explore and ride in a medium tank, light tank and tank destroyer.

The participate-only event is happening Oct. 22 with the museum closed that day to the general public.

You can also attend History in Motion on Nov. 12 and 13 to see vehicles in action and ride in tank.

The Museum of the American G.I is offering Discount Days:

  • Double Nickel Wednesday (55 + receive 50% admission)
  • Home School Thursday (parents and students receive student admission)
  • Bulletin Sunday (show church bulletin for 10% discount on admission for the whole family)

For more information, go to americangimuseum.org.

