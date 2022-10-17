Frontier Communications launches ‘Broadband for Good’ program in Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Frontier Communications is partnering with the Boys & Girls Club of the Brazos Valley with its first ever, social impact program Broadband for Good.

The company is donating high-speed broadband connectivity and computer equipment to give the youth in the community " a safe place to learn, grow and play,” according to Frontier.

The Boys & Girls Club is the first community location to benefit from Broadband for Good.

“Frontier’s technology will help us close the digital divide by offering our members high-speed internet for online tutoring and help with homework,” CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley, Rhonda Watch, said.

“We have an important role to play in enabling an inclusive, digital society,” said Frontier’s CEO Nick Jeffery.

Frontier staff will discuss the launch of the program, on Monday exclusively on The Three.

