Frontier Communications launches ‘Broadband for Good’ program in Brazos Valley

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)
By Justin Dorsey
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Frontier Communications is partnering with the Boys & Girls Club of the Brazos Valley with its first ever, social impact program Broadband for Good.

The company is donating high-speed broadband connectivity and computer equipment to give the youth in the community " a safe place to learn, grow and play,” according to Frontier.

The Boys & Girls Club is the first community location to benefit from Broadband for Good.

“Frontier’s technology will help us close the digital divide by offering our members high-speed internet for online tutoring and help with homework,” CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley, Rhonda Watch, said.

“We have an important role to play in enabling an inclusive, digital society,” said Frontier’s CEO Nick Jeffery.

Frontier staff will discuss the launch of the program, on Monday exclusively on The Three.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In the video, the operator is seen jumping out of his tow truck about ten seconds before the...
Cell phone video shows moment train slams into tow truck in College Station
Paulina Del Mazo was charged with manslaughter last week for a July crash that killed her...
Driver charged with manslaughter for deadly July crash in College Station
College Station police say a Navasota man was arrested Friday night after leading officers on a...
Wanted man arrested after high-speed pursuit ends in rollover crash
According to an arrest report, Jonathan McDonald, 44, of Madisonville, told police the gates...
Man arrested after train strikes pickup truck in Bryan
on scene
Massive blaze torches more than 70 vehicles at Robinson Family Farm parking lot

Latest News

A new program will use fiber technology to advance digital inclusion, and strengthen the...
Frontier - Digital inclusion program
10/17
Monday PinPoint Forecast 10/17
Churches host Rosary rally at city park in Bryan
Churches host Rosary rally at city park in Bryan
Driver charged with manslaughter for deadly July crash in College Station
Driver charged with manslaughter for deadly July crash in College Station