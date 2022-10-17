Frontier Communications launches social impact program

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Frontier Communications selected The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley in Bryan as the first community location to benefit from its new Broadband for Good program.

As part of the program, Frontier will donate high-speed broadband connectivity and computer equipment to support The Boys & Girls Club’s mission to connect today’s youth to tomorrow’s opportunities.

Frontier’s Chief Communications Officer, Erin Kurtz, says Broadband for Good is a commitment to accelerating digital inclusion. The program will support the company’s purpose of Building Gigabit America by using its fiber technology and resources to connect more people to the digital society.

“Right now, we’re dealing with the critical need. How do we help kids do homework? How do we help parents work remotely? How do we connect with friends and family? We only know what we know today, but if you think about the future, do we have kids using Virtual Reality to go on field trips to the Smithsonian Museum or the Metropolitan Museum?” Kurtz said. “There’s so much that technology can do now. Once we get the basics right, and get people connected to this infrastructure, the possibilities for what comes next are endless.”

Kurtz says the Frontier team is excited to see how their Broadband for Good program is going to grow after its initial launch in Bryan.

To learn more about Broadband for Good, visit the Frontier website here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.