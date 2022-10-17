Fun for the whole family at the Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Mutton bustin’, bull riding, fried foods and sweets, live music, pig races, and a Ferris wheel are just a few of the many things you can expect at the 2022 Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo.

Besides the usual rodeo events, this year’s events will also include the Sea Lion Splash Show and Twiggy the Water Skiing Squirrel.

You and the kids can also check out AgLand, or as Fair and Rodeo Manager Fiona Lockhart calls it, “Kids’ Wonderland,” because there are so many things to do and see. One of the main features of AgLand is the “egg to chick booth,” where kids can watch chicks hatch from their eggs in real time. There will also be a petting zoo, pony rides, the Southwest mobile dairy classroom, and so much more.

To beat the heat, take a walk through the Brazos County Expo Center building and view the beautiful, Texas-themed artwork of students and community members.

If you want some more thrill, you can check out the rodeo, which will include events ranging from mutton bustin’ and the boot scramble to barrel racing and breakaway roping.

You can also stick around after the rodeo events conclude to catch a concert by Aaron Watson, Mark Chesnutt, and Los Viejones de Linares on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, respectively.

For the full schedule of each day’s events, click here.

Gates for the Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo open on Friday, Oct. 21 at 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22 at 10 a.m., and Sunday, Oct. 23 at 12 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the door of the Brazos County Expo or online here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.