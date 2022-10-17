Get away at Great Escapes Bryan-College Station

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Whether you’re looking to plan a trip for two or the entire family, you don’t have to go far. Great Escapes Bryan-College Station offers comfort, relaxation and a lot of fun.

It’s an 87-acre, all-inclusive RV resort that has 64 cabins that come in different sizes and 309 RV sites. Unlike an average RV park, Great Escapes is intended to be a weekend retreat.

There are five RV site options including the standard back-in patio site, the deluxe back-in patio site, the premium back-in patio site, the deluxe pull-thru patio site and the premium pull-thru patio site. You can click here to see the layouts of these options.

Every site comes with 30/50 amp electrical systems, a water and sewer hookup, cable access, Wi-Fi, a picnic table and a fire ring. The sites are also pet friendly.

The six cabin options will be available soon to book for a family gathering or weekend retreat. Some of the cabins are ADA accessible or pet-friendly.

The largest cabin is the Lone Star. It sleeps eight guests and comes with a queen size bed in the master bedroom, two queen size beds in the loft and a set of twin-size bunk beds in a separate space. There’s also a fully-equipped kitchen, dining area and a private bathroom.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Howdy is a smaller option that sleeps four. It comes with two queen size beds, a kitchenette and a bathroom. To see all of the cabins and what they include, click here.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Guests have access to the store area at the front of the site, which has snacks and merchandise to purchase, washers, dryers and showers. In addition, there are golf carts that can be rented to get around the property.

Guests can also take advantage of all the fun. Great Escapes has an “Ultimutt Hangout” spot, named after its Corgi mascot Biscuit, that includes three large TVs, a pool table, a shuffleboard, table tennis, board games, an outdoor pool and a grill.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

There’s also a lot in store including two food trailers, an outdoor stage for live performances and activities like hayrides.

For more information on Great Escapes Bryan-College Station or to book your stay, click here. You can also find updates on the site’s Facebook.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.