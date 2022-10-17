Hayes Repeats as SEC Offensive Player of the Week

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – Texas A&M sophomore forward Maile Hayes picked up her second consecutive SEC Offensive Player of the Week recognition, the league announced Monday.

With the Aggies trailing 1-0 at the intermission, Hayes exploded in the second half for two goals and one assist to lead the Maroon & White to the victory in Friday’s match against Auburn.

Hayes knotted the match in the 48th minute and in the second consecutive game the Spring, Texas native scored the game-winning goal with less than 4 minutes remaining, this time with just 2:55 left. Hayes assisted on the icing on the cake as Carissa Boeckmann scored in the final minute to put the match away.

The Spring, Texas, native has registered four goals and two assists in the last three matches.

This season, Hayes leads the team in points (16) and goals (6), along with having four assists. Her career numbers include 35 points on 13 goals and nine assists.

Hayes became the first Aggie to earn back-to-back SEC Offensive Player of the Week recognition. She joined Ally Watt as the only player to earn SEC Offensive Player of the Week twice in the same season, a feat Watt accomplished in both 2018 and ‘19.

It marks the second career weekly league honor for Hayes who earned SEC All-Freshman Team status in 2021.

The Aggies (8-5-3, 2-4-1 SEC) return to action Thursday when they travel to Columbia for a 6 p.m. match against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In the video, the operator is seen jumping out of his tow truck about ten seconds before the...
Cell phone video shows moment train slams into tow truck in College Station
Paulina Del Mazo was charged with manslaughter last week for a July crash that killed her...
Driver charged with manslaughter for deadly July crash in College Station
College Station police say a Navasota man was arrested Friday night after leading officers on a...
Wanted man arrested after high-speed pursuit ends in rollover crash
According to an arrest report, Jonathan McDonald, 44, of Madisonville, told police the gates...
Man arrested after train strikes pickup truck in Bryan
on scene
Massive blaze torches more than 70 vehicles at Robinson Family Farm parking lot

Latest News

Sam Houston State Football
Sam Houston’s Phillips, Morgan named WAC football players of the week
Kick Time Announced for Ole Miss Game
AGGIE WOMENS BASKETBALL SUNDAY
AGGIE WOMENS BASKETBALL SUNDAY
HAYNES KING
AGGIE FOOTBALL BYE WEEK