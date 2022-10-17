Keep Brazos Beautiful encourages community to join and make a difference

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Keep Brazos Beautiful has been working to make the Bryan-College Station community better for decades and in 2022 the effort has not stopped.

Executive Director of Keep Brazos Beautiful Allison Batte says they are encouraging people to get out and make a difference.

“One of the biggest things you can do to get involved is to request a Litter Toolkit on our website,” said Batte. “So if you want to go out and do a clean up with your friends, or your student organization. You can request a Litter Toolkit and we provide all the tools.”

The organization has cleaned up nearly 30 sites, and has had over 250 volunteers.

