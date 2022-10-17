Kick Time Announced for Ole Miss Game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M football game against Ole Miss on Saturday, Oct. 29 is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference.

A&M leads the all-time series, 9-4, including wins in three of the last four matchups. The Aggies last hosted Ole Miss in 2018, coming away with a 38-24 victory.

The Maroon & White will travel to Columbia this week to take on South Carolina in their fourth consecutive game away from Aggieland, while No. 7 Ole Miss also hits the road to face LSU.

