Man accused of for trying to bring handgun, drugs inside Northgate bar

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say they arrested a 19-year-old man for trying to bring a gun inside a Northgate business.

Kaycon Gage Wilson of Columbus is charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana, and two charges of manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance.

Officers working the Northgate District were given a description of Wilson by the doorman of the bar and apprehended him in the Northgate Promenade public restrooms.

Officers seized a satchel he was wearing and found a Ruger LCP Max .380 firearm, according to College Station police.

Police say they also found one plastic bag of marijuana, one plastic bag containing about 29 tablets of various shapes and sizes that appeared to be Ecstasy, and one plastic bag containing five smaller bags with a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine as well as $3,384 in cash.

Wilson was released Oct. 15 after posting a $41,000 bond.

Our officers working the Northgate Bar District were notified by a nightclub’s doorman that an individual attempted to gain entrance to the club with a handgun. The doorman gave a description of the individual and he was quickly apprehended in the Northgate Public Restroom’s. (1) pic.twitter.com/nvfxtFsQUx — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) October 17, 2022

