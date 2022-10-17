NFL Aggies: Week Six
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(KBTX) - Several former Texas A&M football players stood out in Week Six of the NFL season, including Myles Garrett becoming the all-time sacks leader for the Cleveland Browns.
- Myles Garrett DE (Cleveland) - 2 sacks (franchise leader with 63.5), 5 tackles (2 for loss). 1 QB hit. 38-15 loss to New England
- Von Miller LB (Buffalo) - 2 sacks, 4 tackles (2 for loss), 2 QB hits. 24-20 win over Kansas City
- Justin Madubuike DT (Baltimore) - 1 sack, 5 tackles (2 for loss), 1 QB hit. 24-20 loss to New York Giants
- Micheal Clemons DE (New York Jets) - Blocked punt, 1 tackle. 27-10 win over Green Bay
- Christian Kirk WR (Jacksonville) - 4 catches 24 yards, 1 touchdown. 34-27 loss to Indianapolis
- Mike Evans WR (Tampa Bay) - 4 catches 42 yards. 20-18 loss to Pittsburgh
