Rainfall Update: Rainfall totals from showers and storms overnight and into early Monday

Ahead of the cold, some rain! Showers and storms overnight into early Monday left everyone with at least a couple tenths of an inch, with some isolated totals closer to two inches.(KBTX)
By Kayleigh Thomas
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Our latest cold front brought widespread showers to the Brazos Valley overnight Sunday and Monday morning. The rainfall totals were a bit unevenly spread, but most saw at least measurable rain in their neck of the woods. While not drought-busting, the little bit of rain that we did see is beneficial.

Below is a list of the observed rainfall totals across the Brazos Valley:

LocationAmount
Easterwood Airport0.25″
Coulter Field0.26″
Huntsville Municipal Airport0.34″
Conroe, Montgomery County Airport0.58″
Giddings, Lee County Airport0.54″
Cameron0.69″
Hearne0.29″
Madisonville0.42″
Navasota1.52″
Crockett0.93″
Centerville0.24″
Caldwell0.51″
Anderson1.55″
Trinity1.04″
Brenham1.03″
Bellville0.20″
Hempstead0.31″
Coldspring0.60″
Northwest Brazos County0.50″
Flynn0.75″
Stoneham0.46″
Northeast Hearne0.33″
Carlos 0.25″

Have a rainfall total to report? Send us an email: weather@kbtx.com

Looking ahead

The rest of this week looks to dry us out yet again, as colder and drier air takes over from behind the front. But do not lose hope, another front is possible early next week that could bring some rain with it as well. The forecast still has time to change, but we will keep you updated.

