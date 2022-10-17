Rainfall Update: Rainfall totals from showers and storms overnight and into early Monday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Our latest cold front brought widespread showers to the Brazos Valley overnight Sunday and Monday morning. The rainfall totals were a bit unevenly spread, but most saw at least measurable rain in their neck of the woods. While not drought-busting, the little bit of rain that we did see is beneficial.

Below is a list of the observed rainfall totals across the Brazos Valley:

Location Amount Easterwood Airport 0.25″ Coulter Field 0.26″ Huntsville Municipal Airport 0.34″ Conroe, Montgomery County Airport 0.58″ Giddings, Lee County Airport 0.54″ Cameron 0.69″ Hearne 0.29″ Madisonville 0.42″ Navasota 1.52″ Crockett 0.93″ Centerville 0.24″ Caldwell 0.51″ Anderson 1.55″ Trinity 1.04″ Brenham 1.03″ Bellville 0.20″ Hempstead 0.31″ Coldspring 0.60″ Northwest Brazos County 0.50″ Flynn 0.75″ Stoneham 0.46″ Northeast Hearne 0.33″ Carlos 0.25″

Have a rainfall total to report? Send us an email: weather@kbtx.com

Looking ahead

The rest of this week looks to dry us out yet again, as colder and drier air takes over from behind the front. But do not lose hope, another front is possible early next week that could bring some rain with it as well. The forecast still has time to change, but we will keep you updated.

