Rollins Advances to ITA Texas Regional Singles Semi-Finals

Texas A&M Tennis
Texas A&M Tennis(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WACO, Texas. – Pierce Rollins highlighted the third day of the ITA Texas Regional as he advanced to the semi-finals of the singles bracket at the Hurd Tennis Center.

With rain falling in Waco matches were moved indoors, providing a new environment for A&M. Doubles play opened the day once again, and both Aggie pairings of Noah Schachter and Trey Hilderbrand, and Stefan Storch and Mathis Ross came up short losing in the quarterfinals of the bracket.

In the singles bracket four Aggies took the court, but Rollins was the lone member of the Maroon & White to advance into the semi-finals. Rollins faced Baylor’s No. 36 ranked Tadeas Paroulek, after a closely contested first set which Rollins won, 7-6 following a tiebreak, he finished the second set 6-3 advancing to Monday’s semi-finals.

“Pierce played very solid indoors today to reach the semis.” Head coach Steve Denton said, also mentioning “He (Rollins) continues to impress this fall, and has a big test tomorrow.”.

Rollins takes the court on Monday against TCU’s No. 65 ranked Jacob Fearnley at 10 a.m. at the Hurd Tennis Center.

Follow the action through the tournaments livestream, or keep up to date with the live scoring.

