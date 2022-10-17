Rotary Club of CS, Napa Flats team up to help provide clothing to kids

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Rotary Club of College Station and Napa Flats teamed up Sunday to host a special fundraiser called Pizza For a Purpose to help raise money for area children who need assistance buying new clothes.

For each ticket purchased, supporters received a pizza and a bottle of wine. Money collected goes to the organization’s Clothing for Kids initiative.

Since 1990, nearly 2,300 youth from local families in need have benefitted from the shopping spree that’s offered by the Rotary Club of College Station.

The shopping spree this year will be held on the morning of Saturday, December 3rd at the Target store in College Station. As this event is held in December, items chosen during the spree very often include coats and jackets, and shoes, which are critical in our winter months.

“Even if children get new clothes at the beginning of the school year, sometimes they outgrow them, and as we enter the winter season, they’ve outgrown last year’s clothes for sure,” said Rotary Club President Marti Marberry.

In years past, each participant would be offered $125 to $150 in clothing purchases but this year, due to inflation and economic challenges, each child will receive $175 to spend.

For the last several years, Books and A Blanket has joined the organization to distribute five books and a blanket to every child.

Families and children are chosen through area non-profits, schools, and churches.

“There are a lot of kids who are going to get a great benefit out of this, and you’re going to see some people who are very thankful this year and we really appreciate all the support the community provides,” said Napa Flats owner Tom Kenney.

“I’ve helped the Rotary Club all through the years, and they do a great job with this, and I thought the idea of really getting my staff engaged with contributing some of their time to support this is a good idea because this is a really great endeavor,” said Kenney.

