Bryan ISD school notified of trespassing from anti-human trafficking advocates

Bryan ISD is pursuing criminal charges after a woman identified as a potential sex trafficker entered Rudder High School just before classes began.
Bryan ISD is pursuing criminal charges after a woman identified as a potential sex trafficker...
Bryan ISD is pursuing criminal charges after a woman identified as a potential sex trafficker entered Rudder High School just before classes began.(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD is pursuing criminal charges after a woman identified as a potential sex trafficker entered Rudder High School just before classes began.

A video posted to social media triggered concerns from anti-human trafficking advocates on Oct. 4. The 20-year-old female suspect was arrested on Oct. 7 and remains in Brazos County Jail.

According to court documents, the principal was tipped off around noon the same day after someone working to combat online child predators saw a video posted by the 20-year-old woman in the hallways and cafeteria around 8 a.m. Law enforcement was contacted immediately and conducted an investigation looking at school security footage and speaking with a student who was seen accompanying the woman. The student admitted the subject is a known prostitute but denied her ever trying to recruit the student into prostitution.

According to police, the student told administrators that the subject joined her on the bus that morning, and they separated shortly before the student went to class. The subject spoke to a coach and a receptionist while inside the school.

Bryan ISD has identified the woman as a former student, saying they don’t believe the woman meant any harm but will be reviewing safety procedures following the incident.

“Because she was on the school bus and entered the campus without permission, Bryan ISD is pursuing a charge of criminal trespass,” BISD said in a statement. “We are also reminding staff to maintain high vigilance to make sure students are displaying their badges on campus. We will also continue to encourage students if they see something out of the ordinary, to say something to staff. As a reminder, all former students or any visitors to Bryan ISD campuses must check in at the front office.”

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In the video, the operator is seen jumping out of his tow truck about ten seconds before the...
Cell phone video shows moment train slams into tow truck in College Station
Paulina Del Mazo was charged with manslaughter last week for a July crash that killed her...
Driver charged with manslaughter for deadly July crash in College Station
College Station police say a Navasota man was arrested Friday night after leading officers on a...
Wanted man arrested after high-speed pursuit ends in rollover crash
According to an arrest report, Jonathan McDonald, 44, of Madisonville, told police the gates...
Man arrested after train strikes pickup truck in Bryan
on scene
Massive blaze torches more than 70 vehicles at Robinson Family Farm parking lot

Latest News

BCS Local Candidates Forum flyer
Bryan mayoral, council candidates to square off at BCS Chamber of Commerce Forum
Texas C-Step partnering with Brazos County Health District to provide free breast cancer...
Texas C-Step partnering with Brazos County Health District to provide free breast cancer screenings
Brazos Valley Gives preparations
Brazos Valley Gives preparations
KBTX Live at Five EXTENDED(Recurring)