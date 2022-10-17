Bryan ISD school notified of trespassing from anti-human trafficking advocates

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD is pursuing criminal charges after a woman identified as a potential sex trafficker entered Rudder High School just before classes began.

A video posted to social media triggered concerns from anti-human trafficking advocates on Oct. 4. The 20-year-old female suspect was arrested on Oct. 7 and remains in Brazos County Jail.

According to court documents, the principal was tipped off around noon the same day after someone working to combat online child predators saw a video posted by the 20-year-old woman in the hallways and cafeteria around 8 a.m. Law enforcement was contacted immediately and conducted an investigation looking at school security footage and speaking with a student who was seen accompanying the woman. The student admitted the subject is a known prostitute but denied her ever trying to recruit the student into prostitution.

According to police, the student told administrators that the subject joined her on the bus that morning, and they separated shortly before the student went to class. The subject spoke to a coach and a receptionist while inside the school.

Bryan ISD has identified the woman as a former student, saying they don’t believe the woman meant any harm but will be reviewing safety procedures following the incident.

“Because she was on the school bus and entered the campus without permission, Bryan ISD is pursuing a charge of criminal trespass,” BISD said in a statement. “We are also reminding staff to maintain high vigilance to make sure students are displaying their badges on campus. We will also continue to encourage students if they see something out of the ordinary, to say something to staff. As a reminder, all former students or any visitors to Bryan ISD campuses must check in at the front office.”

