Sam Houston’s Phillips, Morgan named WAC football players of the week

ARLINGTON, Texas – Stephen F. Austin’s Miles Reed, Sam Houston’s Jaylen Phillips and Seth Morgan have been named the TicketSmarter Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Football Offensive, Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week, for the game week ending on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Reed, a senior running back, gained a career-high 137 yards on just 19 carries for a 7.2 yards per carry in a 41-24 win for SFA over Tarleton on Oct. 15. Reed added two catches for 19 yards in the win for the Lumberjacks. Along with the career high in rushing yards, Reed was also the first SFA ballcarrier to eclipse the 100-yard rushing plateau thus far this season.

Phillips, a sophomore linebacker, erupted with a season-high 10 tackles for Sam Houston in a 25-17 victory at No. 23 Eastern Kentucky on Oct. 15. Phillips made one tackle for loss in the game and finished the second half with five total stops, adding a pass breakup to his stat line.

Morgan, a sophomore kicker, was a key component for Sam Houston in its crucial win on the road at Eastern Kentucky. Morgan made all four of his field goals from 45, 47, 45 and 34 yards and hit his only PAT attempt in the game for the Bearkats. Morgan has hit 8-of-11 field goal attempts (.727) and leads the WAC with 2.0 made field goals per game this season.

2022 TicketSmarter WAC Football Weekly Awards

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Miles Reed, Sr., RB, Stephen F. Austin (Oct. 17)

Jermiah Dobbins, So., RB, Abilene Christian (Oct. 10)

Jermiah Dobbins, So., RB, Abilene Christian (Oct. 3)

Beau Allen, R-Fr., QB, Tarleton (Sept. 26)

Zach Hrbacek, R-Fr., RB, Sam Houston (Sept. 19)

Quali Conley, So., RB, Utah Tech (Sept. 12)

Justin Miller, R-Jr., QB, Southern Utah (Sept. 5)

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Jaylen Phillips, So., LB, Sam Houston (Oct. 17)

Donovan Banks, Sr. DB, Tarleton (Oct. 10)

Myles Heard, Sr., S, Stephen F. Austin (Oct. 3)

Rodrick Ward, R-Jr., S, Southern Utah (Sept. 26)

Zach Strand, Sr., DL, Southern Utah (Sept. 19)

Tyrin Bradley, So., DL, Abilene Christian (Sept. 12)

Myles Heard, Sr., S, Stephen F. Austin (Sept. 5)

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Seth Morgan, So., K, Sam Houston (Oct. 17)

Chris Campos, So., K, Stephen F. Austin (Oct. 10)

Donovan Adkins, So., DB, Sam Houston (Oct. 3)

Adrian Guzman, So., K, Tarleton (Sept. 26)

Seth Morgan, So., K, Sam Houston (Sept. 19)

Adrian Guzman, So., K, Tarleton (Sept. 12)

Jake Gerardi, R-Sr., P/K, Southern Utah (Sept. 5)

