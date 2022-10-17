Seven teams from the Brazos Valley make the DCTF Rankings ahead of Week Nine

KBTX Friday Football Fever Graphic
KBTX Friday Football Fever Graphic(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football released their high school rankings ahead of Week Nine of the season with seven teams from the Brazos Valley ranked.

In Class 5A Division I, College Station remains No. 3 after handing Leander Glenn their first loss in district play 27-24 in double overtime.

In Class 3A Division I, Franklin stays at No. 1 after a 49-14 win over Troy. The defending state champs have a matchup with another defending state champ No. 10 Lorena this Friday. Cameron Yoe moves up to No. 8. The Yoemen have their rivalry battle of the bell with Rockdale this week.

In Class 3A Division II, Lexington remains No. 9 and is 7-0 on the year after a 36-6 win over Elkhart.

In Class 2A Division I, Centerville stays at No. 9. The Tigers took down Groveton last week 42-7.

In Class 2A Division II, Burton remains at No. 2 after a 54-12 rout over Snook. Milano moves into the rankings at No. 10 after the Eagles beat Iola 41-6 for a 6-0 start to their season.

