Texas C-Step partners with Brazos County Health District to provide free breast cancer screenings

By Tyler Hoskins and Katie Aupperle
Published: Oct. 17, 2022
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - October is breast cancer awareness month, and the Brazos County Health District partnered with Texas C-Step to provide free breast cancer screenings for those who qualify.

Texas C-Step will help women register for their free screenings at the Brazos County Health District on Mondays from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. The screenings will take place on Nov. 9 at Santa Teresa Catholic Church in Bryan.

To qualify, women must be uninsured, live in the Brazos Valley, be between the ages of 40-74, have not received a mammogram within one year, and pre-register at least two weeks in advance.

“Unfortunately, we do have a high proportion of people who are uninsured and mammograms are expensive without insurance, so thankfully Texas C-Step has partnered with us so we can get women signed up to get mammograms,” Mary Parrish, Brazos County Health District public information officer, said.

Parrish said any woman with a long history of breast cancer in their family or any woman over the age of 49 should consider receiving a mammogram.

“We know as a woman gets older, their risk of breast cancer does increase, so those are the main groups we’re looking at,” Parrish said.

According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer at some point in their lifetime. Parrish said women can be proactive by getting their mammograms, but also by taking care of their health and checking to see if breast cancer runs in the family. Doing all three can provide early detection which can save lives, Parrish said.

“One thing that all women can do is a self-examination on their breast,” Parrish said. “There are plenty of videos online and pamphlets that will show you how to do that. If you feel a lump that is hard, almost like a marble, doesn’t move, and is painful, that is one of the big signs it may be cancerous.”

Parrish said it’s important to have conversations about breast cancer because behind the one in eight is a person.

“For me personally, my grandmother was a two-time breast cancer survivor, so it hits very close,” Parrish said. “These are women who mean a lot to their families and their communities, and we need to do everything we can do to save them, not just their breasts.”

