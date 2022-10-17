The wait is over! Fall air (finally) reaches the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Get your fall staples ready, Brazos Valley. The first fresh feeling, pumpkin spice-sipping, dare-we-say sweater weather cold front arrives to start this mid-October week. Looking for rain, too? Wet weather is in the cards Monday.

Where We Started

Sunday teetered on historic heat across the Brazos Valley as afternoon thermometers reached the 90s. Bryan-College Station officially tipped a high of 93°, falling just 2° short of the 112-year-old record for the day. This October 16th will go down in the books to tie as the third hottest in the 140 years of record keeping. It ties 1948, 1956, and 1989 as the only other times to reach the mark since 1882. This incoming cold front will drop temperatures some 20° Monday.

A Wet Start to the New Week

While not drought-denting rainfall, needed wet weather is expected to fall overnight through Monday morning. While a big weather maker is spinning over the northeast to drag cooler air into the Brazos Valley, another is sitting over the Desert Southwest, spitting disturbances across Texas.

Scattered rain and non-severe rumbles are anticipated to increase in coverage in the wee early hours of Monday. Before sunrise, a few strong storms will bring the potential of healthy downpours that could quickly add up to 1″+ over localized areas. The heaviest rain is expected to move south of the area by or shortly after 7 a.m., but lingering showers, drizzle, and mist will remain possible through the first half of the day.

Monday brings a breezy wind, overcast, and scattered rain as fall air blows in. (KBTX)

Generally, 0.25″ to 0.5″ is possible where the rain manages to fall. Again, not a big help for current drought conditions -- if nothing else, maybe it can wash away some of the sticky aphid mess coating trash cans, sidewalks, trees, and cars.

Fall Air is Here!

A northeast wind will be noticeable for the first 48 hours of the work/school week. Blowing through at a constant 10-15mph, cooler air filters into the Brazos Valley. Occasionally, that wind will gust upwards of 20-25mph. Not a biting cold wind, but a pleasant fall breeze to stir up the leaves.

Cold front moving into the Brazos Valley this evening will edge in the first shot of true fall air of the season.



Get your fall staples ready, Brazos Valley! Plan for a breezy northeast wind Monday & Tuesday #bcstx pic.twitter.com/aFEAsRb6uf — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) October 17, 2022

Between the wind, overcast skies, and morning rain chance, thermometers will likely hold steady in the mid/upper 60s Monday morning and struggle to reach the low 70s for many by afternoon. Tuesday morning features lows in the 40s and 50s before highs only climb to the upper 60s! Wednesday will do the same with forecast highs slated between 65° and 68°.

Wednesday Morning Frost?!

Yep! Possible for parts of the Brazos Valley. Officially, Bryan-College Station is expected to find a sunrise temperature between 40° and 42° -- the first 40-something-degree temperature since April 9th. Outlying areas of the Brazos Valley are likely to fall to the mid/upper 30s! A very light, patchy frost could be possible, especially across the northeast reaches of the area (Madison, Leon, Houston, and Trinity Counties).

Coldest temperatures in nearly 200 days are expected to start the morning Wednesday. (KBTX)

Get It While You Can...

Love the fall feel? This is a short 48-hour (or so) stint before humid, warmer air returns. A south wind turns in later this week, becoming flat-out windy by the weekend. Gulf of Mexico air is expected to rush back in pushing morning temperatures back into the 60s and low 70s. Afternoon highs top off a degree or two shy of 90° as above-average temperatures return once again.

