Your Vote Counts 2022: Midterm Election voting guide

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Early voting for the Nov. 8 Midterm Election runs from Oct. 24 through Nov. 4.

Early voting times vary depending on the day. Check out the chart below for dates and times.

Date Time Oct. 24 - 28 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Oct. 29 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Oct. 30 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Oct. 31 - Nov. 4 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Where can I vote

You can vote early at any of the five locations in Brazos County listed below. There are 25 vote centers open on Election Day in Brazos County.

If you live outside of Brazos County, click the link below for your county’s voting location(s):

What to bring?

When you arrive, you will be asked for identification. Valid forms of ID include:

Voter ID Card

Valid Texas Drivers License

United States passport

Texas personal identification card

Texas license to carry a handgun

United States military identification card containing your photograph

United States citizenship certificate containing your photograph

What will the ballot look like?

A sample ballot of the 2022 Midterm Election for Brazos County can be found here. For sample ballots from other Brazos Valley counties, click here.

Sample ballots show what you’ll see on your ballot, including candidates, questions, and any required instruction text. Sample ballots can be taken into the voting booth.

The 2022 Midterm Election ballot will have candidates running for federal, state, and local elections, as well as local propositions.

Who is on the ballot?

Not all races below will appear on your ballot, which will vary based on where you are voting.

Federal

U.S. House of Representatives, District 10- District 10 sweeps from Katy all the way up to Austin. It includes parts of Colorado, Waller, Washington, Austin, Fayette, Lee, Bastrop, and Travis counties. In the Brazos Valley, it includes Hempstead, Brenham, and Giddings. Representatives serve two-year terms in the U.S. House of Representatives. Texas has 36 representatives in Congress. Michel McCaul - REP (Incumbent) Linda Nuno - DEM Bill Kelsey - LIB



State

Brazos County

County Judge - The county’s chief executive officer, the county judge has broad judicial and administrative powers and serves as the presiding officer on the county’s commissioners court. They serve a four-year term. Duane Peters - REP (Incumbent) Clyde Garland- LIB

District Clerk - Serving a four-year term, the district clerk files and processes all documents in a court case and maintains the official court records. Gabriel Garcia - REP (Incumbent) Searcy L. Toliver - DEM

County Commissioner, Precinct 4 - The commissioner serves a four-year term. There are four county commissioners who, along with the county judge, oversee the construction and maintenance of county roads, approve the hiring of and salaries for many county employees, set tax rates, authorize expenditures, and issue bonds. Timothy Delasandro - REP Wanda Watson - DEM

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2 - Serving a four-year term, the Justice of the Peace presides over the JP court in cases involving misdemeanors, small civil disputes, and landlord/tenant disputes. They also conduct inquests and may perform marriage ceremonies. Terrence Nunn- REP (Incumbent) Bailey C. Cole- DEM

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4 - Serving a four-year term, the Justice of the Peace presides over the JP court in cases involving misdemeanors, small civil disputes, and landlord/tenant disputes. They also conduct inquests and may perform marriage ceremonies. Justin Lopez - REP Darrell Booker - DEM

Proposition A - A $100 million bond paid by tax dollars is on the ballot. The funds would go towards constructing roads, bridges, and highways throughout the county. It also includes joint federal, state, city, and regional government projects. For Against

Proposition B - An additional vehicle registration fee that won’t exceed $10 is on the ballot. Funds go towards transportation projects the Brazos County Regional Mobility Authority (RMA) identifies. For Against



City of Bryan

City of College Station

Bryan ISD

Single Member District 1 - The member serves a 3-year term. There are seven total board members. Their duties include approving Bryan ISD’s budget, identifying district needs and goals, approving building plans, setting tax rates, and more. Felicia Benford- NP (Incumbent)

Single Member District 3 - The member serves a 3-year term. There are seven total board members. Their duties include approving Bryan ISD’s budget, identifying district needs and goals, approving building plans, setting tax rates, and more. Leo Gonzales - NP Fran Duane - NP (Incumbent)

Single Member District 5 - The member serves a 3-year term. There are seven total board members. Their duties include approving Bryan ISD’s budget, identifying district needs and goals, approving building plans, setting tax rates, and more. Alton Tiger Burton III- NP David Stasny - NP (Incumbent)



College Station ISD

School Board Trustee Place 3 - The trustee serves a three-year term, and there are seven total board members. Their duties include approving the CSISD budget, identifying district needs and goals, approving building plans, setting tax rates, and more. Joshua Benn - NP (Incumbent)

School Board Trustee Place 4 - The trustee serves a three-year term, and there are seven total board members. Their duties include approving the CSISD budget, identifying district needs and goals, approving building plans, setting tax rates, and more. Jeff Horak- NP (Incumbent)

School Board Trustee Place 5 - The trustee serves a three-year term, and there are seven total board members. Their duties include approving the CSISD budget, identifying district needs and goals, approving building plans, setting tax rates, and more. Kimberly McAdams - NP (Incumbent) Morgan Mangan - NP Michael Martinez - NP

Proposition A- Ratify the ad valorem tax rate of $1.1781 per $100 valuation for the current year. The rate will result in a 6.07% increase in maintenance and operations tax revenue for the current year. The CSISD tax rate will be lowered by 3.71 cents overall and College Station ISD says those savings will be used toward increasing employee salaries.

Abbreviation Guide

Party Abbreviation Republican REP Democratic DEM Libertarian LIB Green GRN Non-partisan NP

