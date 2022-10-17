Your Vote Counts 2022: Midterm Election voting guide
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Early voting for the Nov. 8 Midterm Election runs from Oct. 24 through Nov. 4.
Early voting times vary depending on the day. Check out the chart below for dates and times.
|Date
|Time
|Oct. 24 - 28
|7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
|Oct. 29
|7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
|Oct. 30
|10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
|Oct. 31 - Nov. 4
|7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Where can I vote
You can vote early at any of the five locations in Brazos County listed below. There are 25 vote centers open on Election Day in Brazos County.
- Brazos County Election Administrator Office
- Arena Hall
- Galilee Baptist Church
- College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility
- College Station City Hall
If you live outside of Brazos County, click the link below for your county’s voting location(s):
- Burleson County
- Grimes County
- Houston County
- Lee County
- Leon County
- Madison County
- Milam County
- Montgomery County
- Robertson County
- San Jacinto County
- Trinity County
- Walker County
- Waller County
- Washington County
What to bring?
When you arrive, you will be asked for identification. Valid forms of ID include:
- Voter ID Card
- Valid Texas Drivers License
- United States passport
- Texas personal identification card
- Texas license to carry a handgun
- United States military identification card containing your photograph
- United States citizenship certificate containing your photograph
What will the ballot look like?
A sample ballot of the 2022 Midterm Election for Brazos County can be found here. For sample ballots from other Brazos Valley counties, click here.
Sample ballots show what you’ll see on your ballot, including candidates, questions, and any required instruction text. Sample ballots can be taken into the voting booth.
The 2022 Midterm Election ballot will have candidates running for federal, state, and local elections, as well as local propositions.
Who is on the ballot?
Not all races below will appear on your ballot, which will vary based on where you are voting.
Federal
- U.S. House of Representatives, District 10- District 10 sweeps from Katy all the way up to Austin. It includes parts of Colorado, Waller, Washington, Austin, Fayette, Lee, Bastrop, and Travis counties. In the Brazos Valley, it includes Hempstead, Brenham, and Giddings. Representatives serve two-year terms in the U.S. House of Representatives. Texas has 36 representatives in Congress.
- Michel McCaul- REP (Incumbent)
- Linda Nuno- DEM
- Bill Kelsey- LIB
State
- Governor- The governor of Texas is the chief executive of the state and serves a four-year term. The governor signs or vetoes bills passed by the Legislature and acts as the commander-in-chief of the state’s military forces.
- Greg Abbott- REP (Incumbent)
- Beto O’Rourke- DEM
- Mark Tippetts- LIB
- Delilah Barrios- GRN
- Lieutenant Governor- The second-highest executive office in Texas, the lieutenant governor serves a four-year term. The office controls the work of the Texas Senate, is the leader of the Legislative Budget Board, assigns all Senate legislation to the committee of their choice, and establishes all special and standing committees.
- Dan Patrick- REP (Incumbent)
- Mike Collier- DEM
- Shanna Steele- LIB
- Attorney General- The top lawyer for the state, the attorney general serves as legal counsel to all boards and agencies of state government, issues legal opinions when requested by the governor, state agencies and other officials, and defends legal challenges to state laws and suits against both state agencies and employees of the state. The attorney general serves a four-year term.
- Ken Paxton- REP (Incumbent)
- Rochelle Mercedes Garcia- DEM
- Mark Ash- LIB
- Comptroller of Public Accounts- Texas’s chief tax collector serves a four-year term. The Comptroller is also the top accountant, revenue estimator, treasurer, and purchasing manager is responsible for writing checks and keeping the books for the business of state government.
- Glenn Hegar- REP (Incumbent)
- Janet T. Dudding- DEM
- V. Alonzo Echevarria-Garza- LIB
- Commissioner of the General Land Office- Responsible for managing lands and mineral rights properties owned by the state. Serving a four-year term, the land commissioner also manages and contributes to the state’s Permanent School Fund.
- Dawn Buckingham- REP
- Jay Kleberg- DEM
- Alfred Molison Jr.- GRN
- Commissioner of Agriculture- Head of the Texas Department of Agriculture, the commissioner oversees all issues related to agriculture and rural community affairs. The commissioner serves a four-year term.
- Sid Miller- REP (Incumbent)
- Susan Hay- DEM
- Railroad Commissioner- One of three commissioners at the Railroad Commission of Texas, they have primary regulatory jurisdiction over the oil and natural gas industry, creating and transporting pipelines, natural gas utilities, coal, and uranium surface mining operations, and more. They serve a six-year staggered term, with one commissioner up for election every two years.
- Wayne Christian- REP (Incumbent)
- Luke Warford- DEM
- Jaime Andres Diez- LIB
- Hunter Wayne Crow- GRN
- Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3- The justice serves a six-year term. The Texas Supreme Court hears and deliberates over civil cases in their final appeal.
- Debra Lehrmann- REP (Incumbent)
- Erin A. Nowell- DEM
- Thomas Edward Oxford- LIB
- Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5- The justice serves a six-year term. The Texas Supreme Court hears and deliberates over civil cases in their final appeal.
- Rebeca Huddle- REP (Incumbent)
- Amanda Reichek- DEM
- Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9- The justice serves a six-year term. The Texas Supreme Court hears and deliberates over civil cases in their final appeal.
- Evan Young- REP (Incumbent)
- Julia Maldonado- DEM
- Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 5- The judge serves a six-year term on the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals. The court hears and deliberates over Criminal Cases in their final appeal. This court reviews all death penalty cases.
- Scott Walker- REP (Incumbent)
- Dana Huffman- DEM
- Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 6- The judge serves a six-year term on the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals. The court hears and deliberates over Criminal Cases in their final appeal. This court reviews all death penalty cases.
- Jesse F. McClure III- REP (Incumbent)
- Robert Johnson- DEM
- State Senator, District 5- The senator serves a four-year term, working to create laws and establish a state budget.
- Charles Schwertner- REP (Incumbent)
- Tommy Estes- DEM
- State Representative, District 14- The representative serves a two-year term, working as a lawmaker and serving on committees.
- John Raney- REP (Incumbent)
- Jeff Miller- LIB
Brazos County
- County Judge- The county’s chief executive officer, the county judge has broad judicial and administrative powers and serves as the presiding officer on the county’s commissioners court. They serve a four-year term.
- Duane Peters- REP (Incumbent)
- Clyde Garland- LIB
- District Clerk- Serving a four-year term, the district clerk files and processes all documents in a court case and maintains the official court records.
- Gabriel Garcia- REP (Incumbent)
- Searcy L. Toliver- DEM
- County Commissioner, Precinct 4- The commissioner serves a four-year term. There are four county commissioners who, along with the county judge, oversee the construction and maintenance of county roads, approve the hiring of and salaries for many county employees, set tax rates, authorize expenditures, and issue bonds.
- Timothy Delasandro- REP
- Wanda Watson- DEM
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2- Serving a four-year term, the Justice of the Peace presides over the JP court in cases involving misdemeanors, small civil disputes, and landlord/tenant disputes. They also conduct inquests and may perform marriage ceremonies.
- Terrence Nunn- REP (Incumbent)
- Bailey C. Cole- DEM
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4- Serving a four-year term, the Justice of the Peace presides over the JP court in cases involving misdemeanors, small civil disputes, and landlord/tenant disputes. They also conduct inquests and may perform marriage ceremonies.
- Justin Lopez- REP
- Darrell Booker- DEM
- Proposition A- A $100 million bond paid by tax dollars is on the ballot. The funds would go towards constructing roads, bridges, and highways throughout the county. It also includes joint federal, state, city, and regional government projects.
- For
- Against
- Proposition B- An additional vehicle registration fee that won’t exceed $10 is on the ballot. Funds go towards transportation projects the Brazos County Regional Mobility Authority (RMA) identifies.
- For
- Against
City of Bryan
- Mayor- The mayor, who serves a two-year term, is responsible for the general welfare of the city by recommending policies to the council, breaking tie votes, and vetoing legislation. They also fulfill an executive role by seeing that laws are enforced and city officers and employees properly do their jobs.
- Bobby Gutierrez- NP
- Brent Hairston- NP
- Mike Southerland- NP
- Councilmember Single Member District 1- The councilmember serves a three-year term. The city council has six members, plus the mayor. They work with the city budget, name members for commissions and boards, and create policies for zoning, parks, and more.
- Raul Santana- NP
- Paul Torres- NP
- Councilmember Single Member District 2- The councilmember serves a three-year term. The city council has six members, plus the mayor. They work with the city budget, name members for commissions and boards, and create policies for zoning, parks, and more.
- Ray Arrington- NP
- Rafael Pena III- NP
- Councilmember Single Member District 5- The councilmember serves a three-year term. The city council has six members, plus the mayor. They work with the city budget, name members for commissions and boards, and create policies for zoning, parks, and more.
- Councilmember At-Large Place 6- The councilmember serves a three-year term. The city council has six members, plus the mayor. They work with the city budget, name members for commissions and boards, and create policies for zoning, parks, and more. The at-large position means the councilmember does not represent a specific area or district of the city.
- Councilmember Single Member District 3 (unexpired term)- The councilmember serves a three-year term. The city council has six members, plus the mayor. They work with the city budget, name members for commissions and boards, and create policies for zoning, parks, and more.
- Jared Salvato- NP
- Doris Machinski- NP
- Proposition A- Amend the Bryan City Charter to add establishments that sell alcoholic beverages to the places a mayor can order to be closed during “a riot or disaster” and can exercise the authority granted under the Texas Disaster Act.
- For
- Against
- Proposition B- Amend the Bryan City Charter to allow a signer of a petition to provide their date of birth as an alternative to their voter registration number. The proposition will also clarify that the person who created the petition must be a “qualified voter” of the city.
- For
- Against
City of College Station
- Mayor- The mayor, who serves a two-year term, is responsible for the general welfare of the city by recommending policies to the council, breaking tie votes, and vetoing legislation. They also fulfill an executive role by seeing that laws are enforced and city officers and employees properly do their jobs.
- Rick Robison- NP
- John Nichols- NP
- Jacob Randolph- NP
- City Council Place 1- The councilmember serves a four-year term. The city council has six members, plus the mayor. They work with the city budget, name members for commissions and boards, and create policies for zoning, parks, and more.
- Mark Smith- NP
- Aron Collins- NP
- City Council Place 2- The councilmember serves a four-year term. The city council has six members, plus the mayor. They work with the city budget, name members for commissions and boards, and create policies for zoning, parks, and more.
- Davide Levine- NP
- William Wright- NP
- City Council Place 5 Special Election (unexpired term)- The councilmember serves a four-year term. The city council has six members, plus the mayor. They work with the city budget, name members for commissions and boards, and create policies for zoning, parks, and more.
- Nicole Gallucci- NP
- Bob Yancy- NP
- Willie B. Blackmon- NP
- Proposition A- An $18 million bond paid for by tax dollars is on the ballot for a new fire station and equipment.
- For
- Against
- Proposition B- A $16.1 million bond paid for by tax dollars for transportation and mobility infrastructure, specifically the widening of Rock Prairie Road East in the area near College Station’s midtown development.
- For
- Against
- Proposition C- A $30.4 million bond to make improvements and renovations at Veterans Park and Texas Independence Ballpark, paid for by tax dollars.
- For
- Against
- Proposition D- A $22 million bond paid for by tax dollars is on the ballot for the improvement and redevelopment of several parks and recreation facilities.
- For
- Against
- Proposition E- A $3.9 million bond paid for by tax dollars for a new swimming pool at Mabel Clare Thomas Park.
- For
- Against
Bryan ISD
- Single Member District 1- The member serves a 3-year term. There are seven total board members. Their duties include approving Bryan ISD’s budget, identifying district needs and goals, approving building plans, setting tax rates, and more.
- Felicia Benford- NP (Incumbent)
- Single Member District 3- The member serves a 3-year term. There are seven total board members. Their duties include approving Bryan ISD’s budget, identifying district needs and goals, approving building plans, setting tax rates, and more.
- Leo Gonzales- NP
- Fran Duane- NP (Incumbent)
- Single Member District 5- The member serves a 3-year term. There are seven total board members. Their duties include approving Bryan ISD’s budget, identifying district needs and goals, approving building plans, setting tax rates, and more.
- Alton Tiger Burton III- NP
- David Stasny- NP (Incumbent)
College Station ISD
- School Board Trustee Place 3- The trustee serves a three-year term, and there are seven total board members. Their duties include approving the CSISD budget, identifying district needs and goals, approving building plans, setting tax rates, and more.
- Joshua Benn- NP (Incumbent)
- School Board Trustee Place 4- The trustee serves a three-year term, and there are seven total board members. Their duties include approving the CSISD budget, identifying district needs and goals, approving building plans, setting tax rates, and more.
- Jeff Horak- NP (Incumbent)
- School Board Trustee Place 5- The trustee serves a three-year term, and there are seven total board members. Their duties include approving the CSISD budget, identifying district needs and goals, approving building plans, setting tax rates, and more.
- Kimberly McAdams- NP (Incumbent)
- Morgan Mangan- NP
- Michael Martinez- NP
- Proposition A- Ratify the ad valorem tax rate of $1.1781 per $100 valuation for the current year. The rate will result in a 6.07% increase in maintenance and operations tax revenue for the current year. The CSISD tax rate will be lowered by 3.71 cents overall and College Station ISD says those savings will be used toward increasing employee salaries.
Abbreviation Guide
|Party
|Abbreviation
|Republican
|REP
|Democratic
|DEM
|Libertarian
|LIB
|Green
|GRN
|Non-partisan
|NP
