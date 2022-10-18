Aggie corn maze opening this weekend

By Katherine Griffith
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The eighth annual aggie corn maze opens this Friday in College Station. The event is put on by the Texas A&M Agronomy Society.

The maze is located at 2748 F&B Road in College Station.

Family, kids, even dogs are welcome. Event organizers say it will be better than ever before.

“This year we have actually added a few more things than we have had in the past,” said Ryan Schronk, the Texas A&M Agronomy Society president. “We have sunflowers to take pictures in or even purchase. We have maroon cotton as well as regular cotton and we also have a pumpkin patch as well.”

Schronk also says there will be more photo opportunities than there have been in years past.

The maze will be open on:

- October 21st: 4-7 p.m.

- October 22nd: 9-11a.m., 3-7 p.m.

- October 23rd: 1-6 p.m.

- October 28th: 4-7 p.m.

- October 30th: 1-6 p.m.

- October 31st: 7-10 p.m.

You can preorder your tickets online on the Agronomy Society’s Facebook Page.

Prices for the maze are:

- $5 for kids under 5 years old

- $10 for people 5 and older

If you register online with the promo code “corn” you can get $2 each ticket. You can also buy tickets with cash at the gate but the discount is only for people paying online.

