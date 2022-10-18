Aggies host Intrasquad World Series starting Thursday

(KBTX)
By Thomas Dick
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M baseball hosts a three-game Intrasquad World Series on Olsen Field Blue Bell Park from Thursday to Saturday.

The first two games are seven-inning affairs beginning at 3:45 p.m. each day. Saturday caps off the three-game set with a nine-inning contest starting at 2 p.m.

The games are free and open to the public.

The Maroon & White are in their second season under head coach Jim Schlossnagle. A two-time National Coach of the Year, Schlossnagle led Texas A&M to an SEC Western Division title and the program’s seventh College World Series appearance in his first year in Aggieland. Ol’ Sarge’s charges won two games at the College World Series, their first wins in Omaha since 1993.

The Aggies wrap up fall action Friday, October 28 when they host the Sam Houston State Bobcats in a 5 p.m. contest at Blue Bell Park.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan ISD is pursuing criminal charges after a woman identified as a potential sex trafficker...
Bryan ISD school notified of trespassing from anti-human trafficking advocates
In the video, the operator is seen jumping out of his tow truck about ten seconds before the...
Cell phone video shows moment train slams into tow truck in College Station
Kaycon Wilson, 19, of Columbus, TX was released Oct. 15 after posting a $41,000 bond.
Man accused of trying to bring handgun, drugs inside Northgate bar
The collision occurred just before 7 a.m. on FM 2776 near Dilly Shaw Tap Road in Brazos County...
DPS: Pickup truck driver rolls into ditch after striking BISD bus
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say

Latest News

Sam Houston State Football
Kats, Air Force to open series at NRG Stadium in 2023
The BEE Community
The Bee Community
10-7 College Station vs Cedar Park preview
10-7 College Station vs Cedar Park preview
Bryan mayoral, city council candidates square off at BCS Chamber of Commerce Forum
Bryan mayoral, city council candidates square off at BCS Chamber of Commerce Forum