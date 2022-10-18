Aggies host Intrasquad World Series starting Thursday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M baseball hosts a three-game Intrasquad World Series on Olsen Field Blue Bell Park from Thursday to Saturday.

The first two games are seven-inning affairs beginning at 3:45 p.m. each day. Saturday caps off the three-game set with a nine-inning contest starting at 2 p.m.

The games are free and open to the public.

The Maroon & White are in their second season under head coach Jim Schlossnagle. A two-time National Coach of the Year, Schlossnagle led Texas A&M to an SEC Western Division title and the program’s seventh College World Series appearance in his first year in Aggieland. Ol’ Sarge’s charges won two games at the College World Series, their first wins in Omaha since 1993.

The Aggies wrap up fall action Friday, October 28 when they host the Sam Houston State Bobcats in a 5 p.m. contest at Blue Bell Park.

