A&M-TCU Meet Moved to Aggieland
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- The men’s & women’s swimming & diving meet between Texas A&M and TCU on Friday, Nov. 4 has been moved to Aggieland from Fort Worth.
The meet will be held at the Rec Center Natatorium and is set to begin at 3 p.m. Admission for the meet is free.
Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M men’s & women’s swimming & diving. Fans can keep up to date with the Aggies Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieSwimDive.
Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.