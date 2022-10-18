A&M-TCU Meet Moved to Aggieland

Texas A&M Swimming and Diving
Texas A&M Swimming and Diving(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- The men’s & women’s swimming & diving meet between Texas A&M and TCU on Friday, Nov. 4 has been moved to Aggieland from Fort Worth. 

The meet will be held at the Rec Center Natatorium and is set to begin at 3 p.m. Admission for the meet is free. 

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M men’s & women’s swimming & diving. Fans can keep up to date with the Aggies FacebookInstagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieSwimDive.

