A&M-TCU Meet Moved to Aggieland

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- The men’s & women’s swimming & diving meet between Texas A&M and TCU on Friday, Nov. 4 has been moved to Aggieland from Fort Worth.

The meet will be held at the Rec Center Natatorium and is set to begin at 3 p.m. Admission for the meet is free.

