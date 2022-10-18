Brazos Valley Gives aims to meet $1 million target

Brazos Valley Gives is supporting 161 nonprofits doing incredible work in the community.
By Caleb Britt
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley Gives is underway, and the community is continuing to support nonprofits that are the hands and feet of the community. This year, the Brazos Valley Gives team is hoping to raise $1 million for 161 nonprofits.

One is the Friends of the Library, which supports both Bryan and College Station’s library systems. The organization helps to expand the Mounce, Ringer and Carnegie libraries by awarding grants that go towards programs and supplies.

“The summer read programs that you see for adults and kids to when you download a book online, that is paid for by The Friends of the Library,” the organization’s past president Deb Sappington said.

Brazos Valley Gives is also critical to Meals on Wheels as it’s been heavily impacted by the rise of food and gas costs. The community’s giving will help cover weekly costs that the organization would normally come short on.

“That allows us to cover larger areas,” Meals on Wheels program director Ken Barnes said. “We cover all the way from Navasota to Calvert.”

Organizations like Impact Burleson County have experienced the support of Brazos Valley Gives before and are hoping to serve more people. Impact Burleson County provides peer-group support to people addicted to drugs or in recovery. Brazos Valley Gives will help the organization with materials for incoming clients and administrative costs.

“Last year’s funds were very helpful,” Executive Director John Pate said. “We did really well, and we’re looking forward to that repeating itself this year.”

New nonprofits including National Charity League Aggieland- Margo’s Market are excited to impact many with the community’s help. Margo’s Market supports College Station ISD’s food pantries, sending students in need home with enough food to last over the weekends.

“Margo’s Market will raise funds, and we’ll actually go out and shop and help keep the shelves stocked at these pantries,” Margo’s Market member Michelle Colburn said.

You can give to these nonprofits and more online or in-person until 11 p.m. You can find more information on how to do so here.

Learn how other nonprofits participating in Brazos Valley Gives will be impacted by your giving.

