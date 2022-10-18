Brazos Valley Gives: The BEE Community

By Hope Merritt
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -One Brazos Valley nonprofit within the Brazos Valley Gives event aims to provide a belonging for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The BEE Community opened their doors back in 2018. Since then, they have made a sustainable solution to the crisis of unemployment and isolation for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

95% of adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Texas are unemployed. At The BEE Community they work to create homemade dog treats, candles and soaps for the people of the Brazos Valley. The BEE Community said the artisans work roughly 7,230 hours a year and have 60 active volunteers to collaborate with.

Taylor Ellerbrock is the Executive Director and Co-founder of The BEE Community. She told KBTX seeing all types of people come together under one roof to experience meaningful connections is everything to her.

“Its the greatest honor and privilege of my life to get to be a part of this,” said Ellerbrock. Just to see walls come down between people with and without disabilities gaining an authentic and mutually benefitting relationship. Its everything and we’re just getting started here.”

To donate towards The BEE Community for Brazos Valley Gives, click here.

