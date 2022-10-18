Bryan ISD talks timeline for new transportation and maintenance facility

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan ISD school board met for the first time since getting city council approval for its new transportation and maintenance facility.

Now, the district is looking to get the ball rolling as they lay out a timeline for the project. The Ruby Haliburton Auxiliary Complex will house the transportation and maintenance facility, food services, and a meeting room that holds hundreds of people.

The district hopes bids will go out in December for construction, in order to break ground in the next few months.

“It has a 14-month construction timeline with substantial completion slated, if we can make the January ‘23 groundbreaking, we’ll have substantial completion March of ‘24,” BISD Energy and Construction Project Manager Paul Buckner said.

Their goal is to have staff moving in during the Spring of 2024 so they can begin work on other projects.

“We can start demolition to finish off phase two of Sadberry. So that will take place in March/April ‘24 and then demolition [of the current transportation facility] would be as soon as they are out of the building,” he said.

The project was met with challenges when city leaders looked for a change in the location of the complex. Now, the Ruby Haliburton Auxiliary Complex will be located 550 feet away from the intersection of Leonard Road and FM 2818.

Board members say they are just excited to move forward with plans. Superintendent Ginger Carrabine said she wants to ensure Haliburton’s family is included every step of the way.

