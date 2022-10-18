Bryan ISD talks timeline for new transportation and maintenance facility

The district hopes bids will go out in December for construction, in order to break ground in the next few months.
The district hopes bids will go out in December for construction, in order to break ground in...
The district hopes bids will go out in December for construction, in order to break ground in the next few months.(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan ISD school board met for the first time since getting city council approval for its new transportation and maintenance facility.

Now, the district is looking to get the ball rolling as they lay out a timeline for the project. The Ruby Haliburton Auxiliary Complex will house the transportation and maintenance facility, food services, and a meeting room that holds hundreds of people.

The district hopes bids will go out in December for construction, in order to break ground in the next few months.

“It has a 14-month construction timeline with substantial completion slated, if we can make the January ‘23 groundbreaking, we’ll have substantial completion March of ‘24,” BISD Energy and Construction Project Manager Paul Buckner said.

Their goal is to have staff moving in during the Spring of 2024 so they can begin work on other projects.

“We can start demolition to finish off phase two of Sadberry. So that will take place in March/April ‘24 and then demolition [of the current transportation facility] would be as soon as they are out of the building,” he said.

The project was met with challenges when city leaders looked for a change in the location of the complex. Now, the Ruby Haliburton Auxiliary Complex will be located 550 feet away from the intersection of Leonard Road and FM 2818.

Board members say they are just excited to move forward with plans. Superintendent Ginger Carrabine said she wants to ensure Haliburton’s family is included every step of the way.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In the video, the operator is seen jumping out of his tow truck about ten seconds before the...
Cell phone video shows moment train slams into tow truck in College Station
Paulina Del Mazo was charged with manslaughter last week for a July crash that killed her...
Driver charged with manslaughter for deadly July crash in College Station
College Station police say a Navasota man was arrested Friday night after leading officers on a...
Wanted man arrested after high-speed pursuit ends in rollover crash
According to an arrest report, Jonathan McDonald, 44, of Madisonville, told police the gates...
Man arrested after train strikes pickup truck in Bryan
on scene
Massive blaze torches more than 70 vehicles at Robinson Family Farm parking lot

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)