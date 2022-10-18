C&J Barbeque prepares new monthly dish German Potatoes

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The monthly side dish at C&J Barbeque is thought out and hand-crafted with their customers in mind.

For October the restaurant is highlighting its German potatoes. Owner Justin Manning says this dish is easy to make, and as long as you have the required ingredients you’ll be cooking in no time.

The restaurant has a different side dish every month.

German Potato Ingredients:

Potatoes

Bacon

White and Green Onions

Garlic

Dijon Mustard

White Vinegar

Salt/Pepper

Water

Parsley

Directions:

Place potatoes in a large pot and add water to cover by at least 1 to 2 inches; bring to a boil. Cook until potatoes are easily pierced with a fork. Drain and set aside to cool.

Place chopped up bacon in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Fry until browned and crisp, turning as needed. Transfer bacon to a plate or bowl. Leave bacon grease in the skillet.

Cook onions in the bacon grease over medium heat until browned. Add vinegar, water, salt, pepper, garlic, and Dijon mustard to the pan and bring to a boil.

Place drained potatoes in bowl, add sauce (from step above) and mix. Finish with sprinkling parsley on top.

