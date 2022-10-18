County tax rate remains unset as deadline looms

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Commissioners Court held it’s last regular meeting on Tuesday before the Oct. 21 deadline to approve the county tax rate. If the tax rate is not set before the deadline it will default to a “no new revenue” rate of $0.42.

Commissioners looked to approve a county tax rate of $0.46 at Tuesday’s meeting, but Commissioners Russ Ford and Steve Aldrich were absent yet again. Without four members of the court present the purposed rate could not be passed. Ford and Aldrich have been dodging meetings since early September in an attempt to prevent the originally purpose rate of $0.48 from being passed. Both Commissioners have said it would cost tax payers more money this year due to a raise in appraisal value and they are seeking a neutral tax rate of $0.44.

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters said the county has attempted to negotiate by lowering the tax rate by $0.02, but it hasn’t been enough to get either commissioner in their seat.

“I really think $0.4635 is too low, but we’ve tried to negotiate to something that they might find acceptable, they haven’t,” Peters said.

Even at a $0.46 purposed rate, the county has a tight budget, according to Peters. While they can delay capital projects he hopes it won’t be one that impacts the county long term.

“For example the gutters out at the expo, they’re leaking and if we don’t correct that then it impacts the clay below it then the concrete begins to heave and it causes all kinds of other problems that would cost a lot more money to fix,” Peters said.

If the “no new revenue rate” is set Precinct 3 Commissioner Nancy Berry said the county would have make cuts in areas such as county positions or fixing pot holes.

“Our current tax rate is $0.4935, we’re proposing going down $0.03 which is three times as much as the City of College Station and six times as much as the City of Bryan,” Berry said. “At $0.03 lower than the current tax rate it’s going to put us in a bind, but if we have to go to the no new revenue which is $0.07 less it’ll mean that we’ll have to raise taxes next year.”

Precinct 4 Commissioner Irma Cauley is concerned the cuts could affect the county’s efforts to improve the local community services in regards to mental health and illness.

“It’s frustrating to me to know that so many things could be avoided, so many bad things could be avoided,” Cauley said. “It just irritates me that people who have taken the oath to serve the public are deciding that it’s not that important, I suppose.”

Commissioners are set to meet again for a special meeting Thursday at 2 p.m. That will be their last opportunity and final attempt to vote on the tax rate.

“My hope is that one of the two commissioners will decide to come and have the discussion about what the tax rate will be,” Peters. “It’s still on the agenda for no more than $0.4635, so the discussion can be had and that’s what I look forward to.”

