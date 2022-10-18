Denver Harris named to The Athletic/PFF midseason freshmen All-American team

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Athletic and Pro Football Focus released their college football midseason freshmen All-American team, and defensive back Denver Harris represents the Aggies.

In the five games he’s played in so far, Harris has 14 total tackles and 3 pass breakups. According to PFF, the corner has allowed just four catches for 28 yards on 211 snaps. PFF has Harris as the highest-ranking freshman cornerback in the SEC and the third-highest in all of college football. In the Alabama game, Harris was targeted just once and allowed zero receptions.

It's time for @TheAthletic midseason Freshman All-America team.



This squad has lots of dudes you know - like Drake Maye, Quinshon Judkins, Malaki Starks - and lot more you're gonna know.https://t.co/JPLG0dQWn6 pic.twitter.com/HkyRdznUny — Max Olson (@max_olson) October 18, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.