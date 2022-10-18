Denver Harris named to The Athletic/PFF midseason freshmen All-American team

Texas A&M's Denver Harris celebrates after a pass breakup in the end zone against Mississippi...
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Athletic and Pro Football Focus released their college football midseason freshmen All-American team, and defensive back Denver Harris represents the Aggies.

In the five games he’s played in so far, Harris has 14 total tackles and 3 pass breakups. According to PFF, the corner has allowed just four catches for 28 yards on 211 snaps. PFF has Harris as the highest-ranking freshman cornerback in the SEC and the third-highest in all of college football. In the Alabama game, Harris was targeted just once and allowed zero receptions.

