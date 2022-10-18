DPS investigating fatal crash in Leon County

LEON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a fatal crash involving two 18-wheelers near Centerville.

It happened on I-45 about two miles north of Centerville Monday afternoon.

DPS says a 2020 Kenworth 18-wheeler was traveling northbound and stopped for road construction ahead. A 2019 Freightliner 18-wheeler was also travelling northbound and hit the Kenworth’s trailer.

The driver of the Freightliner, Billy Faison, 72, from Fort Worth, was killed.

The driver of the Kenworth, James Dalberg, 49, from Illinois, was transported to Freestone Medical Clinic and treated for his injuries.

DPS is still investigating.

