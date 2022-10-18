DPS: Pickup truck driver rolls into ditch after striking BISD bus

The collision occurred just before 7 a.m. on FM 2776 near Dilly Shaw Tap Road in Brazos County north of Wixon Valley.
The collision occurred just before 7 a.m. on FM 2776 near Dilly Shaw Tap Road in Brazos County...
The collision occurred just before 7 a.m. on FM 2776 near Dilly Shaw Tap Road in Brazos County north of Wixon Valley.(Image provided by Cami Winder)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WIXON VALLEY, Texas (KBTX) - The driver of a pickup truck was hospitalized and issued a citation Monday morning after striking a Bryan ISD school bus, according to DPS troopers and the school district.

The collision occurred just before 7 a.m. on FM 2776 near Dilly Shaw Tap Road in Brazos County north of Wixon Valley.

Troopers say the driver of a 2020 Ford pickup was southbound on FM 2776 and failed to drive in a single lane.

The truck went into the northbound lane and struck the side of the bus and then rolled over into a ditch.

The driver of the Ford was taken to CHI St. Joesph Regional Health Hospital and treated for his injuries.

There was a driver and one student on the school bus but neither was injured, according to the Bryan school district.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In the video, the operator is seen jumping out of his tow truck about ten seconds before the...
Cell phone video shows moment train slams into tow truck in College Station
Paulina Del Mazo was charged with manslaughter last week for a July crash that killed her...
Driver charged with manslaughter for deadly July crash in College Station
College Station police say a Navasota man was arrested Friday night after leading officers on a...
Wanted man arrested after high-speed pursuit ends in rollover crash
According to an arrest report, Jonathan McDonald, 44, of Madisonville, told police the gates...
Man arrested after train strikes pickup truck in Bryan
on scene
Massive blaze torches more than 70 vehicles at Robinson Family Farm parking lot

Latest News

The Bee Community is a non profit involved in Brazos Valley Gives.
Brazos Valley Gives: The BEE Community
Monday Night Weather Update 10/17
Monday Night Weather Update 10/17
Build at Texas A&M University.
Brazos Valley Gives
Family riding in tank at the Museum of the American G.I.'s History in Motion event in College...
Experience a WWII tank at the Museum of the American G.I.