DPS: Pickup truck driver rolls into ditch after striking BISD bus

WIXON VALLEY, Texas (KBTX) - The driver of a pickup truck was hospitalized and issued a citation Monday morning after striking a Bryan ISD school bus, according to DPS troopers and the school district.

The collision occurred just before 7 a.m. on FM 2776 near Dilly Shaw Tap Road in Brazos County north of Wixon Valley.

Troopers say the driver of a 2020 Ford pickup was southbound on FM 2776 and failed to drive in a single lane.

The truck went into the northbound lane and struck the side of the bus and then rolled over into a ditch.

The driver of the Ford was taken to CHI St. Joesph Regional Health Hospital and treated for his injuries.

There was a driver and one student on the school bus but neither was injured, according to the Bryan school district.

