Lace up your sneakers for the St. Nick Fun Run

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’ve ever considered running a 5 or 10 kilometer race for a good cause, now is the time to start training for it.

Hosted by St. Thomas Early Learning Center, the St. Nick Fun Run is about the celebration of St. Nick’s legacy of generosity towards all, especially children. It is also about continuing that generosity to those in our community who would like to be a part of the St. Thomas school, but cannot afford to do so.

Since 2012, the St. Nick Fun Run has been raising funds for the St. Thomas ELC Tuition Assistance Program.

All are invited to join STELC the morning of Saturday, December 3 for the run. The run starts at St. Thomas Episcopal Church and runs through the College Station historic district.

You can register for the race here. This festive and fun event is not chip timed.

Runners will receive a long-sleeve race t-shirt, post-race food and drinks, and a special medal handmade by the kindergarteners at St. Thomas Early Learning Center.

All funds raised by the St. Nick 5K, 10K & Merry Mile go to the tuition assistance program at St. Thomas Early Learning Center.

