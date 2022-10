COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Suddenlink, which is now Optimum, outage is affecting parts of Bryan and College Station.

Bryan ISD, several apartment complexes and businesses, among others, have been without phone and internet service Tuesday morning.

KBTX is working to get more information from Optimum.

🔴🔴The website Downdetector shows a spike in outages reported for Optimum/Suddenlink. We are hearing from people all over BCS who say their internet and phone lines are down.

10:28 am pic.twitter.com/PywCLloGu7 — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) October 18, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.