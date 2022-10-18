Rollins falls in ITA Texas Regional Final

Texas A&M Tennis
Texas A&M Tennis(KBTX)
By Sam Thornton
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Men’s Tennis’ Pierce Rollins advanced to finals of the ITA Texas Regional singles bracket, but fell in the last match of the tournament.

Rollins had another tough matchup facing his third ranked opponent Baylor’s No. 100 Jake Finn Bass, despite a tough battle he dropped the first two sets, 6-2, 6-2 losing the match.

As a result of Rollins’ impressive performance at the tournament, he qualified for the ITA National Fall Championship, which starts November 2nd in San Diego, California.

“We are very proud of Pierce’s performance throughout this week,” said head men’s tennis coach Steve Denton. “He played some great tennis and will carry that with him to the ITA Fall Championship”

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan ISD is pursuing criminal charges after a woman identified as a potential sex trafficker...
Bryan ISD school notified of trespassing from anti-human trafficking advocates
Kaycon Wilson, 19, of Columbus, TX was released Oct. 15 after posting a $41,000 bond.
Man accused of trying to bring handgun, drugs inside Northgate bar
In the video, the operator is seen jumping out of his tow truck about ten seconds before the...
Cell phone video shows moment train slams into tow truck in College Station
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
The collision occurred just before 7 a.m. on FM 2776 near Dilly Shaw Tap Road in Brazos County...
DPS: Pickup truck driver rolls into ditch after striking BISD bus

Latest News

Chilifest lacks donations for nonprofits
Chilifest Donations
Denver Harris named to The Athletic/PFF midseason freshmen All-American team
Denver Harris named to The Athletic/PFF midseason freshmen All-American team
Head Coach K.C. Keeler opened up his press availablity by announcing that offensive coordinator...
Sam Houston demotes O.C. Perry as play caller, elevates tight ends coach
Texas A&M Heads to Arkansas for Mid-Week Matchup