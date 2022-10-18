Rollins Reaches ITA Texas Regional Final

WACO, Texas. – Pierce Rollins advanced to the final of the ITA Texas Regional singles bracket at the Hurd Tennis Center.

Rollins had another tough matchup Monday against TCU’s No. 65 Jacob Fearnley who entered the tournament as the four seed. Rollins took the opening set 6-2, which was reciprocated by Fearnley as he won the second set 6-2. Heading to the final set, the pair were even 6-6. The tie was ultimately broken by Rollins as he won the tiebreaker 10-8, and advanced to Tuesday’s final.

“This win by Pierce today was a great effort,” head coach Steve Denton said. “I was very proud of how he held his nerve and kept believing.”

In Tuesday’s final Rollins faces Baylor’s No. 100 Jake Finn Bass at 11:30 a.m. at the Hurd Tennis Center.

“I’m happy with today’s (Monday’s) win,” Rollins said. “Tomorrow will be a tough matchup, but I am excited to get out there and compete.”

