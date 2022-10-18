Sam Houston demotes O.C. Perry as play caller, elevates tight ends coach

By Nicole Griffith
Published: Oct. 18, 2022
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Sam Houston football team extended their winning streak to three in a row, but Saturday night’s road win over Eastern Kentucky was far from pretty. The Kats had to kick a field goal late to grab a 19-17 lead and then added a recovered fumble in the end zone for the 25-17 final score.

The Bearkat offense has struggled this year. They are only averaging 283 yards per game which has them ranked them 107th nationally. They are 108th in scoring offense at just over 14 points per game.

Head Coach K.C. Keeler opened up his press availability, Tuesday, by announcing that offensive coordinator John Perry was being demoted of his play calling responsibilities.

